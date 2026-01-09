This category can only be viewed by members. To view this category, sign up by purchasing Digital Subscription - Yearly, Digital Subscription - Quarterly, Digital Subscription - Monthly, In-County Print+Digital Subscription - Yearly, In-County Print+Digital Subscription - Quarterly, In-County Print+Digital Subscription - Monthly, Out-of-County Print+Digital Subscription - Yearly, Out-of-County Print+Digital Subscription - Quarterly or Out-of-County Print+Digital Subscription - Monthly.
Bobcat boys endure gauntlet of challenging games

The White Pine High School boys basketball team joined the girls at the 25th Annual Holiday Classic in Las Vegas for a busy New Year’s weekend of basketball. The boys took on Amplus Academy and Coral Academy on Jan. 1, Del Sol on the 2nd and Chaparral Jan 3. The team lost all four contests…

Lady Bobcats win four of five

White Pine High School senior Paityn Lawrence scored 16 points, collected five rebounds and five steals, and dished five assists to lead the Lady Bobcat basketball team to its fourth victory in three days at the 25th Annual Holiday Classic in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 3. The win capped off a busy New Year’s…

Lady Bobcats split league openers

The White Pine High School girls basketball team held the Lake Mead Christian Academy Eagles to six points in a rout in Henderson on Saturday, Dec. 20. The Bobcats twice held the Eagles to scoreless quarters, jumping out to a 22-2 halftime lead. They won 44-6. No one scored in double figures for the Bobcats,…

White Pine boys wrestlers win Salt Flats Scuffle; girls third

The White Pine High School boys wrestling team took first at the 3rd Annual Salt Flats Scuffle, Dec. 19-20. The Bobcats were led by first-place finishes by Vincent Cato at 126-136 pounds, Matthew Ellis at 138-143 pounds, Maddox Sedlacek at 209-219 pounds, and Cooper Reed at 118-125 pounds.  Reed went 7-0 and earned 16 team…

WP girls basketball remains undefeated

With wins over Pahranagat Valley, 43-19, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, and West Wendover, 51-23, on Thursday, Dec. 11, the White Pine High School girls basketball team improved to 6-0 on the season. On Thursday, the Bobcats jumped out to a 32-11 halftime lead on the Wolverines and allowed no more than seven points in a…

Mountain Air & Modern Cannabis: How Ely Is Shaping Its OwnGreen Frontier
High in Nevada’s Great Basin, where the air is clear, the nights stretch wide, and the mountains hold stories older than the railroads that built the town, Ely is in…
January 9, 2026
January 2026
January 9, 2026
Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts to host annual Bristlecone Birkebeiner 
Snow or not, the Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts will host their annual Bristlecone Birkebeiner Winter Fest January 17, 2026.  The organization stated, “The original Bristlecone Birkebeiner in Ely, Nevada, ran from…
January 4, 2026
Fire and Ice Festival returns to Ely
White Pine County Tourism and Recreation will host its annual Fire and Ice Festival January 16 to 18. With three days packed with events for the community to enjoy, organizers…
January 3, 2026
Jingle Bell Rock Hunt returns to White Pine County
The Jingle Bell Rock Hunt (JBR) was started eight years ago by Yvette and CB Tillery, founder of the group “Wicked’s Cream,” when a friend of theirs was in need…
December 21, 2025
Epic Everything Gingerbread Competition
The Desert Rose Ceramics and Crafts store held its second annual gingerbread competition on Saturday, Dec. 13. This particular competition was not limited to just gingerbread houses. The ladies at…
December 20, 2025
Nancy Riedell Fine Arts moving to larger gallery/studio
Effective January 1, 2026, watercolor artist Nancy Riedell is moving her studio/gallery to a larger location. Her new location will be at 598 Aultman St., on the corner of Aultman…
December 20, 2025
Thompson goes for 37 in win over Wendover
The White Pine High School boys basketball team got a 72-59 win over Wendover (Utah) on Friday, Dec. 12 after falling 65-34 to Battle Mountain earlier in the day. They…
December 19, 2025
Bobcat Brooklynn Reed takes first at Aviatrix Invite
White Pine senior Brooklynn Reed, wrestling at 100 pounds, took first place at the Aviatrix Invitational on Friday, Dec. 12. She pinned Ella Taylor of Desert Hills in 2:35 of…
December 19, 2025
Pound Report
Call 702-378-1154 if interested in adopting any of these animals.
December 19, 2025
Crafters Fair at the Bristlecone Convention Center
The annual Crafters Fair, organized by the Great Basin Service Club, was held at the Bristlecone Convention Center in downtown Ely on Saturday, Dec. 6. Club members Bunny Hill and…
December 13, 2025
Bobcat boys basketball starts 4-0
The White Pine High School boys basketball team won four games in three days last week, with none more exciting than its 52-49 victory over the Lund Mustangs on Friday,…
December 12, 2025
Lady Bobcats start 4-0
The White Pine High School girls basketball team won all four games played over three days last week, including a 36-30 victory over McDermitt on Thursday, Dec. 4.  Senior Paityn…
December 12, 2025
Everything Gingerbread Competition
On Saturday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the new Epic Everything Gingerbread Competition will be held at Desert Rose Ceramics and Craft at 1671 Aultman St. in…
December 12, 2025
3rd annual Fezziwig Ball returns to Ely
The White Pine County Choir Association, in partnership with White Pine County Tourism and Recreation, will host the third annual Fezziwig Ball on Dec. 13 at the Centennial Fine Arts…
December 12, 2025
