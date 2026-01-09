- Ely mayor shares outlook on progress, projects and the path aheadWhite Pine County enters 2026 in a new phase of rejuvenation. From downtown reconstruction to a new school campus on the horizon, a wide range of development efforts are creating new optimism in the community. That thread is woven throughout Ely Mayor Nathan Robertson’s outlook as he reflected on a year of construction projects, a… Read more: Ely mayor shares outlook on progress, projects and the path ahead
- White Pine County Sheriff’s Office: January 1-5, 2026January 1, 2026 City – Report of an arrest. Deputy reported observing a vehicle committing a traffic infraction while traveling on a city street. Deputy reported contacting the driver of the vehicle, identified as John C. Hickey, 32, of Ruth, Nevada. Hickey was subsequently arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license. City – Report… Read more: White Pine County Sheriff’s Office: January 1-5, 2026
- White Pine County Sheriff’s Office Report: Dec. 18-31December 18, 2025 City- Report of a 911 hangup. Deputy reported receiving information regarding a 911 hangup originating from a local motel. Deputy investigated the 911 hangup and reported that no problems were located. A report was generated. City- Report of a juvenile problem. Reporting party advised of their child refusing to go to school.… Read more: White Pine County Sheriff’s Office Report: Dec. 18-31
- Grand jury public input forum to be held in ElyA public input forum with the White Pine grand jury will take place at the Bristlecone Convention Center Jan. 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. This event will allow community members to express their concerns and ask questions about being grand jury members. Community members will be invited to submit written complaints. Forms are required… Read more: Grand jury public input forum to be held in Ely
- White Pine County Sheriff’s Office Report: Dec. 8 – 14, 2025December 8, 2025 City – Report of a 911 hangup. Deputy reported receiving a 911 hangup originating from an apartment complex located in the city. Deputy investigated and reported that the call was accidental. A report was generated. City – Report of a juvenile problem. Reporting party advised of their child being bullied by other… Read more: White Pine County Sheriff’s Office Report: Dec. 8 – 14, 2025
- Nevada ranchers turn to virtual fencing to manage cattle and protect rangelandsBacked by the university, the technology improves grazing management and protects rangelands LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Across Nevada’s rangelands, hauling barbed wire and setting fence posts remains a necessary, albeit labor-intensive, task for ranchers. Now, with help from University of Nevada, Reno researchers, some are testing “virtual fencing,” a GPS system that lets them guide… Read more: Nevada ranchers turn to virtual fencing to manage cattle and protect rangelands
- White Pine County Sheriff’s Office Report: December 2-5, 2025December 2, 2025 City – Report of a juvenile problem. Reporting party advised of a vehicle traveling on a city street with too many passengers. Deputy responded to the city street and reported that the vehicle had left the area prior to the officer arriving on scene. A report was generated. City – Report of… Read more: White Pine County Sheriff’s Office Report: December 2-5, 2025
Bobcat boys endure gauntlet of challenging games
The White Pine High School boys basketball team joined the girls at the 25th Annual Holiday Classic in Las Vegas for a busy New Year’s weekend of basketball. The boys took on Amplus Academy and Coral Academy on Jan. 1, Del Sol on the 2nd and Chaparral Jan 3. The team lost all four contests…
Lady Bobcats win four of five
White Pine High School senior Paityn Lawrence scored 16 points, collected five rebounds and five steals, and dished five assists to lead the Lady Bobcat basketball team to its fourth victory in three days at the 25th Annual Holiday Classic in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 3. The win capped off a busy New Year’s…
Lady Bobcats split league openers
The White Pine High School girls basketball team held the Lake Mead Christian Academy Eagles to six points in a rout in Henderson on Saturday, Dec. 20. The Bobcats twice held the Eagles to scoreless quarters, jumping out to a 22-2 halftime lead. They won 44-6. No one scored in double figures for the Bobcats,…
White Pine boys wrestlers win Salt Flats Scuffle; girls third
The White Pine High School boys wrestling team took first at the 3rd Annual Salt Flats Scuffle, Dec. 19-20. The Bobcats were led by first-place finishes by Vincent Cato at 126-136 pounds, Matthew Ellis at 138-143 pounds, Maddox Sedlacek at 209-219 pounds, and Cooper Reed at 118-125 pounds. Reed went 7-0 and earned 16 team…
WP girls basketball remains undefeated
With wins over Pahranagat Valley, 43-19, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, and West Wendover, 51-23, on Thursday, Dec. 11, the White Pine High School girls basketball team improved to 6-0 on the season. On Thursday, the Bobcats jumped out to a 32-11 halftime lead on the Wolverines and allowed no more than seven points in a…
Toni Lynne O’Flaherty
Toni Lynne O’Flaherty passed away peacefully January 4, 2026. She was born December 3, 1946, in Caliente, Nevada, and grew…
June Anderson Sexton
June Anderson Sexton passed away on December 22, 2025 at the age of 99 from natural causes. She is survived…
Salt and Stone Massage opens in Ely
Tenacity Campbell is currently the sole owner and employee at her new business, Salt and Stone Massage, which is renting a space from BODHI Massage. Campbell is a licensed massage…
Ely welcomes 2026
New Year’s Eve in Ely was a memorable celebration filled with excitement and community spirit. Unlike larger, more chaotic destinations, Ely provided a comfortable and friendly atmosphere, making it an…
Nevada Northern Railway shares unfortunate update
After the community expressed various concerns, asked many questions and made several comments, the Nevada Northern Railway (NNRY) addressed the status of two of their beloved railway cats. Photos Courtesy…
Reading buddies program launched at White Pine County Library
The White Pine County Library is starting a new reading buddies program. This program is designed to match second-grade readers…
Baker ramps up events with new year
The Stargazer Inn and Bristlecone General Store, located in Baker, have reopened for the new year with a list of…
The original AI: Newspapers run on accurate information
By Ken Paulson Artificial intelligence is going to transform everything we watch, hear and read. You can already see it happening. Asking an AI search engine a question about an obscure…
Nevada: A jobs magnet
By Greg Kaza For the third time in the 21st century, Nevada had topped the U.S. in jobs creation in an economic expansion. Nevada’s nonfarm payroll employment growth rate has expanded…
Local newspapers keep communities strong
Dean Ridings America’s Newspapers Strong communities don’t just happen. They rely on connection — residents knowing what’s going on, businesses reaching the customers who keep them open and citizens having the…
Parkinson’s disease is a growing crisis — Nevada must act now
By Mindy Lokshin, MD, Reno This past February, I lost my father to Parkinson’s disease. As a family physician, I have cared for patients with Parkinson’s. As a daughter, I walked…
