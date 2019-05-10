The Ely Times

The White Pine High baseball team ended its season May 6-7 hosting North Tahoe in Ely. The Bobcats lost a couple of one-run games on Monday, 12-11 and 8-7.

The Tuesday game was not reported

In the first game with the Lakers, as reported by Gamechanger.com, White Pine fought back from a large deficit, mounted an 8-run rally in the bottom of the seventh

inning, had a runner on second base with two outs, but a groundout ended the game and a 12-11 loss.

Shea Simon started the inning with an RBI single, then singles by Jayden Brewer, Richard Sandoval, Caleb Britton, Zac Chamberlain, and Konner Jensen accounted for runs. In addition, the Lakers committed three errors in the inning which allowed three other runs to score. Both teams had six errors in the game.

One of the Bobcats errors in the first inning allowed North Tahoe to score two runs.

North Tahoe tacked on four more runs in the sixth inning. Nathan Whistler, Sam Sheridan, Xander Kriston and Dan Sandoval each drove in runs.

Tanner Wilkins was the winning pitcher for the Lakers. He allowed four hits and two runs over three innings, struck out five and walked one.

Three other pitchers were used in relief in the course of the game, Jaxon Pokemy, Koby Matson and Sam Sheridan. Combined, they allowed nine runs on eight hits, struck out three and walked four.

Simon took the loss for the Bobcats. He gave up six runs on four hits over four and two-thirds innings. He struck out seven and walked five. Zac Chamberlain and Justin Rimington both worked one inning on the mound. Chamberlain allowed four runs, one hit, had three strikeouts and walked two. Rimington gave up two runs on two hits.

White Pine collected 12 hits in the game. Brewer was 4-for-5 for the Bobcats.

The second game was an 8-7 win for the Lakers. Gamechanger.com only reported the box score.

White Pine got two runs in the second inning and five in the third, but did not score again. Meanwhile, North Tahoe scored two in the top of the fifth inning for the 8-7 lead and White Pine was only able to get a runner to third base once more.

On May 1, White Pine lost a single game, 18-4, with West Wendover in Ely.

The Wolverines evened the score at two in the second inning. They added four runs in the top of the fifth inning and the Bobcats answered with two of their own on Zac Chamberlain’s two-run double.

Then the Wolverines pulled away for good with a six-run sixth inning.

Keegan Neilson, Isaac Gonzales and Luis Esparza each drove in runs during the inning.

Esparza was the winning pitcher for West Wendover. He gave up four runs on eight hits over four and one-third innings, striking out seven and no walks. Elias Rojas threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Shea Simon was the losing pitcher. He went two and-a-third innings, allowing six runs on three hits, striking out three and giving up three walks.

Britton, Chamberlain, Rulon Craw and Jesse Logan were used as relief pitchers. They allowed 11 runs, eight hits, struck out one and walked four.

White Pine finished the year with a 9-16 mark, 7-13 in league, and did not make the Northern Division playoffs, which take place this Friday and Saturday Yerington.

Yerington (22-7) was slated to play either Battle Mountain (10-13-1) or North Tahoe (16-10) in the first game. Incline (16-4) and West Wendover (14-9) meet in the other. The championship will be Saturday afternoon.

In the Southern Division this weekend at Mountain View High School, Laughlin (17-4) faces The Meadows (17-5) and Lincoln County (24-2) plays Needles (16-6).

The 2A state tournament is May 16-18 at The Meadows in Las Vegas. Lincoln County is the three-time defending state champion.

Saturdays White Pine High School J. V. Baseball playing Eureka J.V. Baseball.