The Ely Times

Learning Bridge Academy charter school has begun teaching archery as part of its physical education program.

Veronica William’s is instructing all students 3rd through 8th graders in the art of archery.

There will be two types of clubs, those who want to shoot for fun and another club for competition. Community members Veronica and Eric Williams, Stephen and Erin Bishop, Katrina Brumit and Hillary Giles were all recently certified as archery instructors.

This program was funded by a grant from NDOW as well as Sportsworld, White Pine Bowmen and Learning Bridge school.

National Archery in the Schools Program is an in-school program intended at improving educational performance among students in 4th through 12th grades. Through the program, students learn about focusing, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and life.

The curriculum for the program is written by education, conservation and target archery experts in order to meet state and national education standards.

Scott Laity, a long-time resident of White Pine County and avid sportsman, was interviewed by The Ely Times. Laity notes he started the program along with Veronica Williams at the Learning Bridge Charter School, and Prinicipal Rebecca Murdock at White Pine County High School.

Laity explains that he has one more training class to attend so he can be certified to train the instructors.

Instructor training was developed so teachers in every participating school can be certified to present NASP lessons that are safe for students, instructors, bystanders, and the facility. The course is 24 hours of training. According to research, there are more than 60,000 people who have been certified by NASP.

The bow used in training is called a “Genesis” compound, which has no let-off and is adjustable from 10-20 pounds in draw weight at any draw length.

Engaging over 2.8 million students in more than 9,000 schools in the United States, since the organization was founded in 2002.

“This program does not discriminate based on popularity, athletic skill, gender, size or academic ability,” Laity said.

Learning Bridge students listened to their instructors as they held a bow steadily. Safety was instilled with all the students by the instructors.

The past few weeks the students were taught safety and range commands, before they had their first day of shooting.

Laity said, “I believe we had about 100 students from the Learning Bridge shooting archery on Monday.”

It was also reported that more than half of the students shot a bulls eye within their first 10 arrows.

Most of the students appeared to be enjoying the course. Some had previous experience with a bow, and some were newcomers with an abundant amount of excitement.

Laity said, “I’m very happy to be able to help get the program launched, and in three schools, and I would like to see it in all the schools in White Pine using the program.”

This program is currently being used in about 10 schools in Nevada and more than 9,000 schools in the United States, Laity said.

Archery has been deemed as a fitness activity that benefits areas from muscle development to mental health. The sport of archery requires precision, control, focus, physical ability and determination.

For additional information you can visit their website at www.naspschools.org.

Laity said, “We look forward to getting better and possibly competing with other schools in Nevada before we try shooting in the national event in Salt Lake City.”