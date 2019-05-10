Robert Patrick Livingston and Haylee Jewel Grant have been named Students of the Month for May, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Livingston, age 18, is the son of Robert and Karen Livingston of Ely. Grant, age 18, is the daughter of Bobbi Jones of Ely. Both are Seniors at White Pine High School and will graduate with the Class of 2019.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Livingston has been active as a drama tech for four years, and is active with computer science and 3D design. His hobbies are photography, photoshop, playing piano and games.

Grant has been active in softball and student council. Her hobbies are being out doors and hanging out with friends.