ELY,—The Nevada Northern Railway, a National Historic Landmark, offers free rides to all moms on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 11, 2019. Treat mom to a trip aboard an historic passenger coach pulled by one of our historic locomotives. Passengers will enjoy a ride through remarkable Robinson Canyon at 9:30 a.m. powered by one of century old steam locomotives. At 1:00 pm, we head up the canyon again, this time powered by one of our antique diesel locomotives. Trains depart promptly at their scheduled departure times, please be at the depot a half hour before train time.

The Museum is open daily from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. (until 4 p.m. on Sundays) it is located at 1100 Ave. in Ely, Nev. The railroad is a National Historic Landmark, the museum complex includes a full-service railyard encompassing fifty-six acres with dozens of buildings, shops and structures. The museum collection consists of four steam locomotives, six diesel locomotives and over sixty pieces of rolling stock. The museum also houses an extensive paper record of the railroad’s operations.

A special feature of the Museum’s excursion rides is the opportunity to ride with the engineer in the cab of the locomotive. The steam excursion train is a 90-minute train ride pulled by a century-old steam locomotive towards the Ruth Copper Mine. Diesel train excursions and reenactment train robbery rides are also available on certain weekends. Guests can also stay the night either in the historic caboose or railroad bunkhouse.

Other events in May:

Copper Spike Limited explores the history and the development of the Nevada Northern Railway, May 10, 4:30 pm.

Star Train view the wonders of the galaxy with the expert Dark Rangers from Great Basin National Park, May 17, 7:30 pm

Pony Express Limited harkens back to the day when the mail was carried by fearless riders across the American west, May 18, 4:30 pm

Memorial Day Weekend, Active Duty and Retired Military Duty Ride Free (May 25-27)

Wild West Limited, hang on to your wallets there’s been reports of the Gost Riders hanging around Keystone Gulch, May 25, 4:30 pm.

For more information, tickets and a complete schedule, go to NNRY.com.

About the Nevada Northern Railway: The Nevada Northern Railway Museum is a designated National Historic Landmark. Voted the state’s Best Rural Museum and the Best Place to Take the Kids by readers of Nevada Magazine, the Nevada Northern Railway Museum also has been featured on Modern Marvels, American Restorations and on PBS. For more information, call 775-289-2085, log onto www.NNRY.com or to get the latest news “Like” the Railway’s Facebook page.