The Ely Times

After winning their first 2A Northern League title, the White Pine High softball team had an end of the regular season meeting with Lincoln County April 30, a team they have lost to every year since 2015.

Down six runs in the fourth inning, the Ladycats made a valiant effort in the next three innings before falling short in a 20-18 loss.

White Pine took an 8-3 lead after two innings highlighted by two home runs. Eva Kingston belted a grand slam to center field and Haley Norton added a two-run homer.

But Lincoln County answered in a very big way in the top of the third inning when the Lady Lynx scored 12 runs.

The offensive onslaught was led by Alexis Long, Macie Howard, Laura Pearson, Kendra Mathews, Ava Pearson and Kylee Cameron who each had RBI in the inning.

White Pine kept chipping away at the lead though, scoring three here, four there, until they led 18-16 going into the top of the seventh inning.

At that point, a Lincoln runner scored from third base on a wild pitch and Howard hit a solo home run capping a four-run inning and giving Lincoln the lead again, 20-18.

Sadie Soderborg then quickly got White Pine out in the seventh inning to preserve the win.

She earned the victory for Lincoln, but she did allow 18 runs on 18 hits, struck out five and walked nine in the game.

Jessie Leyba took the loss for White Pine. She went the full seven innings, allowing 20 runs on 21 hits, struck out four and walked one.

Howard was 5-for-6 at the plate for White Pine and Norton was 4-for-4.

This week, Friday and Saturday, is the 2A Northern Regional tournament at Yerington.

White Pine (24-2) faces Yerington (13-16) in the first round on Friday. Silver Stage (20-4) and Pershing County (19-5) meet in the other game. The semifinals will be Friday evening.

The championship is Saturday at 12:15 p.m. with a deciding game to follow, if necessary.

The two finishers advance to the state tournament at The Meadows in Las Vegas May 16-18.

In the Southern League tournament this week at Mountain View, the teams are Needles (13-4-2), Lincoln County (14-5), The Meadows (9-8) and Lake Mead (8-5) or Laughlin (5-11).