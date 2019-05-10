The Ely Times

The White Pine High track teams, defending 2A boys and girls state champions, compete in the 3A, 2A, 1A Southern Regional meet this Friday and Saturday at Moapa Valley High School in Overton.

At the regional meet, the top four individuals and relay teams in each event in their specific classification, will qualify for the state 2A meet May 17-18 at Desert Oasis High School in south Las Vegas.

Last week, May 4, the Bobcat teams were

at the Grant Bushman Invitational, also at Moapa Valley High.

The Bobcat boys earned 58 points in a 20-team field and the Lady Bobcats earned 76 points in a 14-team field.

Zeke Vinson won the boys 100 meters, Kincade Waggener was third in the 300m hurdles. For the girls, Madison Hendrickson was third in the 300m hurdles, Madison Rick second in the high jump, Anna Watt fourth in the pole vault and the Lady Bobcats were third in both the 4×200 and 4×400 relays.

BOYS

100 meters – Phoenix Ball, 11.62, Taylor Humphries, 14.53

200 meters – Preston Schulz, 26.34

400 meters – Zeke Vinson, 50.71, Tyler Lawrence, 52.82

800 meters – Andrew Young, 2:34.41

1600 meters – Joseph Overson, 5:40.24

3200 meters – Kincade Waggener, 11:40.20, Gabriel Cogley, 15:51.38

110m hurdles – Nathan Nicholes, 19.75, Matthew Van Tassell, 23.41

300m hurdles – Nathan Nicholes, 46.07, David Nicholes, 5 2.11, Van Tassell, 58.22

4×100 relay – Sixth place, 50.68

4×200 relay – Fourth place, 1:45.45

4×400 relay – Third place, 3:46.76

4×800 relay – Sixth place, 9:4 1.19

Shot put – Luke Finicum, 28-09½, Eric Pickens, 28-06, Nathanial Dolezal, 28-05, Kegan Hexem, 28-03½

Discus – Dolezal, 80-07, Coy Sturgeon, 80-02, Mckean Windous, 77-05

High jump – David Nicholes, 5-8, Lawrence, 5-08, Ball, 5-04,

Pole vault – Pickens, 9-06, Finicum, 9-00, Young, 8-00

Long jump – Ball, 18-06¾, Lawrence, 17-09, Humphries, 13-05½, Young, 12-08½

Triple jump – David Nicholes, 35-08½, Drake Orton, 34-03, Humphries, 28-08¾.

GIRLS

100 meters – Madison Rick, 13.45, Sidney Hansen, 13.51, Zoie Adams, 13.55, Katrina Ray, 15.91

200 meters – Hansen, 28.02, Rick 28.19

400 meters – Morgan Hendrickson, 1:02.95, Hansen, 1:05.15, Bailey Schulz, 1:10.98

800 meters – Isabella Farrell, 2:47.27

1600 meters – Bethany Lister, 6:36.77, Devin Pickens, 7:06.33, Charity Parry, 7:14.02

3200 meters –

100m hurdles – Olivia Hendrix, 18.19, Whitney Prengel, 18.28, Madison Hendrickson, 19.04, Rachel Jones, 21.18

300m hurdles – Madison Hendrickson, 51.76, Prengel, 56.66, Jones, 1:05.41

4×100 relay – Eighth place, 51.95

4×200 relay – Seventh place, 2:04.40

4×400 relay – Third place, 3:34.09

4×800 relay – Third place, 11:38.94

Shot put – Angela Mabson, 23.05½, Emma Louth, 22-06¾, Sabre Westlund, 19-02

Discus – Halle Cogley, 84-09, Louth, 65-04, Mabson, 59-05, Zoe Beckley, 59-01,

High jump – Rick, 4-10, Farrell, 3-10

Pole vault – Anna Watt, 7-06, Mickell Weston, 6-00, Pickens, 6-00, Charity Parry, 5-06

Long jump – Morgan Hendrickson, 14-10, Rick, 13-07¾, Hansen, 13-06, Ray, 10-01½

Triple jump – Madison Hendrickson, 29-07, Jones, 26-04