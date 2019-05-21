District Court

April 29, 2019

WESLEY OMAR CARTER: Guilty of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Court orders: $25 AA fee, $3 MA fee, $60 chemical analysis fee; $150 DNA fee; fees to be paid on or before 4 months, 19-48 month NDOC; suspended, probation not to exceed 5 years. Must be approved by Idaho for an interstate compact agreement. First 6 months of the Defendant’s Program; individual counseling once a week, and 2 group counseling sessions each week at own expense; testing randomly no less than 3 times a week; 4 random samples sent off monthly for lab confirmation; attend 2 NA/AA meetings a week and provide proof of attendance in Idaho; sign releases and provide to counsel, Parole and Probation and the County; $350 PSI fee, $300 attorney fee; must be paid within 6 months; all credit for time served. Judge Gary D. Fairman presiding.

MARCUS OLIVER BUSH: Guilty of the offense of unlawful use of a controlled substance, Methamphetamine, a Violation of NRS 453.411. Court orders $25 AA fee; $60 chemical analysis fee; $150 DNA fee; $3 GMA fee; 12-32 months NDOC; suspended; Places the Defendant on a Diversion Program under NRS 458.300. Court adopts all of the rules of Probation; adopts the Bell Chemical Dependency Program; must sign releases and to have monthly progress reports to Idaho and Nevada; attend 2 AA/NA meetings a week and provide a copy to Parole and Probation; 32 hours of community service or employment and provide proof to Parole and Probation in Idaho and Nevada. 21 days in in the White Pine County jail, with 21 days credit for time served. Probation not to exceed 3 years. $50 monthly payments to Nevada Courts starting 6/1/19; $350 PSI fee; $300 attorney fees. Gary D. Fairman presiding.

DAVID EDGAR POPE: Probation violation. Court revokes the Defendant’s Probation and reinstates the Defendant’s Probation. Defendant to have monthly status hearings. Defendant to make his monthly payments of 425 to the clerk’s office, $50 monthly payments to the DA’s office for restitution and $35 monthly payments to Parole and Probation. 20 days in the White Pine County jail, with credit for time served of 20 days. Defendant is remanded into custody. Gary D. Fairman presiding.

May 6, 2019

FRANCISCO JAVIER ROSALES: Guilt of Count 1: Coercion, Count 2: Battery by Strangulation; Count 3: Preventing or Dissuading a witness from reporting by virtue of the guilty verdict from the jury trial. Court orders $25 AA fee, $3 GMA fee, $35 domestic violence fee, Count 1: 24-72 months NDOC, County 2: 18-60 months NDOC to be serveed consecutive to Count 1. Count 3: 12-24 months NDOC to be served concurrent to Count 2. Aggregate sentence is 42-132 months NDOC. Credit for time served to be applied to count one only. Defendant remanded into custody. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu presiding.

FRANCISCO MORRENO: Guilty of battery by inmate causing substantial bodily harm, a felony in violation of NRS 200-418(2)(g). Court orders $25 AA fee, $3 GMA fee, 57-144 months NDOC, suspended, placed on probation. $777 extradition fee paid to the State, $350 PSI fee paid within 6 months, $25 and $3 paid within 30 days. 6 months to pay the $350. $777 must be paid within 1 year. 157 days White Pine County jail with credit for time served 157 days. No contact with any known gang members. Judge Gary D. Fairman presiding.

MAY 13, 2019

DANIELLE FREDRICK: Guilty Plea Agreement. Court orders $25 AA fee; $3 GMA fee; 30 days in the White Pine County jail, suspended, with credit for time served of 1 day. Probation not to exceed 12 months. Judge Gary D. Fairman presiding.

DERICK RAY CALTON: Guilty of the offense of an Unlawful Use of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine. Court orders: $25 AA fee; $3 GMA fee; $60 chemical analysis fee; monthly payments of $50, 12-34 months NDOC, suspended; Probation not to exceed 3 years; consecutive to the Count 1 that the Defendant is serving the jail on and concurrent to Count 2. Defendant is remanded into custody. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu presiding.