Please join us to celebrate the life of David Alan Toles on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at the Ely Cemetery. Please come and share your stories and experiences about Alan with Alan’s friends and family. We hope you will join us to remember this wonderful man.”
