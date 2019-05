Submitted photo

The Ely Lions took part in the White Pine School District’s Day of the Child at David E. Norman Elementary School. The Lions conducted vision screening on over 70 school aged children. Vision and eye health has been a cornerstone service for Lions, ever since Helen Keller encouraged Lions to be “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness”, at the International Convention in 1925. Locally, the Ely Lions provide assistance to obtain glasses and other eye care services.