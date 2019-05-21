Submitted photo

Fire Prevention Team Member Chris Weaver (left) is pictured providing fire prevention materials to Administrative Assistant Christa Mike (right) Tuesday at the Nevada Department of Transportation Office in Ely. Team members visited communities in Lincoln and White Pine counties this week to inform the public about the risk of human-caused wildfires and to deliver fire prevention information. The stopovers are part of a statewide outreach and education campaign that began last week in southern Nevada and concludes next week in Reno. The interagency team consists of employees from the Bureau of Land Management, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and Nevada Division of Forestry. For information on fire prevention in Nevada visit https://www.nevadafireinfo.org/prevention/ or www.livingwithfire.info/