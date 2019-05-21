Ely— The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is happy to announce that the newly renovated Timber Creek Campground on the Ely Ranger District will reopen on Memorial Day weekend. The campground went through a “major facelift,” which included new tables, grills, fire rings, and tent pads; updated water system with new hydrants; redesigned campsites to improve accessibility and drainage; and improved roads, spurs, and parking area to handle longer vehicles.

“Timber Creek Campground is a hidden gem and a favorite of the locals,” said Ely District Ranger Jose Noriega. “I am excited for this campground to reopen because all the improvements will provide a better recreation experience.”

Recreation staff anticipates the Bird Creek Campground will remain closed through July this season, while the construction work continues. The campground is getting the following updates: new vault toilets, tables, grills, and trail bridges; upgraded water system; and redesigned campsites. There will be no access to the campground until the work is completed. The Timber Creek and Bird Creek Campground Renovation Projects were funded by the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act.

“The Forest recognizes that these campgrounds are extremely important to the public, especially to local residents,” said Noriega. “We thank the community for their patience during these improvement projects.”

On the Ely Ranger District, recreationists can expect the Timber Creek Campground to be open with potable water by Memorial Day Weekend. Ward Mountain and East Creek Campgrounds are now open to the public, with Ward Mountain being at half price ($4) as water is not yet available at the campground.

If you have questions about these campgrounds, please contact Erin Rajala, Ely Ranger District’s Recreation Staff Officer, at 775-289-5129 or erinrajala@fs.fed.us. You may also contact Jose Noriega, Ely District Ranger, at 775-289-0176 or jnoriega@fs.fed.us.