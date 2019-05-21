Submitted photo

The White Pine County Annual Poetry Contest was a huge success again this year. The rules were: Poems must be original work, no more than 20 lines and could be on any subject and include artwork that supported the poem. All participants were required to read in front of the judges. Prizes were a Chromebook for each category winner!

This year was no exception to previous years, the judges; Don Allison, John Charchalis, and Shadrick Michaels had a very hard time distinguishing the winners because we had so many great entries.

The winners (pictured top row from left to right) Charly Bailey-Brandis, 1st place high school. Diandra Partey, 1st place middle school. Clare Dishong, high school runner-up and Madilyn Dishong, middle school runner-up. (Bottom row from left to right) Catie Murphree, 1st place elementary, and Rebecca Murphree runner-up elementary. This event wouldn’t be possible without the community sponsors this year’s sponsors were: Mt. Wheeler Power, Soak-n-Suds, and D&D Financial Services. Way to go kids!