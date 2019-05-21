Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for May 7- May 12. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

MAY 7

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer received a report of a vehicle that had struck a deer on US 50. The deer was removed from the roadway and the incident was documented.

REPORT OF A 911 CALL HANG UP: City — officer contacted the person who had called and she apologized, indicating she had dialed the wrong number by accident.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who was truant from school. The juvenile was issued a citation for truancy and a report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A THEFT OF A VEHICLE: City — reporting party stated that she and her boyfriend had bought a vehicle together and that the boyfriend had taken the vehicle and left the area. The reporting party was advised due to them purchasing the vehicle together that they were both owners and no crime had occurred.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer received a report of an open door on a vacant home. The home was checked and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — officer received a report of a semi-truck that had struck a light pole and had left the scene. The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Terry Reck of Ely was operating a vehicle and was backing up. He failed to see a vehicle behind him belonging to Dolores Buskee of Ely. Reck’s vehicle struck Buskee vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A MISSING VEHICLE: City — reporting party stated that she parked her car in a local parking lot, but was now unable to locate it. Officer assisted her in locating her car.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City — officer report that David G. McNay age 77 of Ely died at his residence of natural causes.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Officer made contact with the occupant of the home and advised him that the debris in his yard needed to be cleaned up and taken to the landfill. The individual was given a 10 day notice to remove the items or he would be issued a citation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual threatening to harm herself. The individual was contacted who stated that she was fine and was not going to harm herself.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a dog that had been struck by a vehicle. The owner of the dog arrived at the scene and took custody of the dog.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer located the dog and its owner. The owner was advised to secure the dog and was issued a warning for dog at large.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and reported that she was not intoxicated. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City— officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle the operator was identified as Courtney B. Snodgrass age 22 of Ely. During the officers investigation Snodgrass was arrested for urinating in public and DUI.

New bookings: Jackene D. Jensen/ Driving suspended/ Bail $640. / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $850. Courtney B. Snodgrass / Urinating in public and DUI / Bail $1,245.

MAY 8

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE SEXUAL ASSAULT: City — reporting party wanted to report that several months ago she had been sexually assaulted by an individual. The reporting party only wanted the incident documented and wouldn’t supply any information about the suspect. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: Officer assisted Duckwater Tribal Police on a sexual assault investigation.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — when officers arrived on scene the parties involved had left the area.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City — officer received a report of a student that was truant form school. The student was issued a citation for truancy and a report was sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer made contact with several individuals who were arguing over multiple problems. The parties involved were all advised to stay away from each other.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved decided to separate for the day.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE BATTERY: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that no battery had taken place. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that her adult son lives with her and he is always intoxicated and causes problems. The reporting party was advised that she could evict her son if she so desired. The son was spoken to and advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the occupant of the apartment and advised him to turn his music down. He complied.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that while her vehicle was parked and unoccupied it was struck by another vehicle. The striking vehicle had fled the scene. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she wanted a person removed from her property. The person was contacted and advised to leave the area. He complied.

REPORT OF A FIRE: Officer contacted the person who was burning weeds. The reporting party had already reported the incident as a controlled burn. No action was taken.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that when she and her daughter checked into a local motel the manager was flirting with her daughter. Officer spoke to the daughter and manger and reported that that the manager was advised to have no contact with the reporting party and her daughter.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Reporting party stated that he was backing up his vehicle and he ran over a mailbox. The owner of the mailbox was notified of the damage.

New bookings: None

MAY 10

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party complained about a neighbor’s dog. The neighbor was warned.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: City – the reporting party, who has a valid protection order against her ex-husband, claimed he had violated the order. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: A vehicle owned by Laurie McShane, of Cherry Creek, began rolling and struck a fence.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: The reporting party complained about loud music. The offender was contacted and turned the music down.

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: The reporting party claimed her son had not come home for several days. The search continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a child was reportedly yelling. The parent was contacted and advised to control her child.

New Bookings: Randy Rowley / Serving time for previous arrest

MAY 11

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and checked okay.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party claimed an unknown person stole property from a home he was in charge of watching. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – 34 year old Ely resident Jonathon Romero was discovered to have used force or violence against a person with whom he is in a relationship. He was arrested without incident.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 31 year old Joshua Merkel of Ely was arrested for DUI.

New Bookings: Jonathan Romero / Domestic battery / Bail $3,000. Joshua Merkel / DUI and disobey of a one-way sign / Bail $965

MAY 12, 2019

REPORT OF AN ARREST:

City – 35 year old Brandon Mathewson, of Ely, was arrested for trespassing at a local business.

REPORT OF AN ARREST:

Ronnie Barton, of Ruth, was arrested for being in possession of a stolen firearm.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT:

City – the subject was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST:

City – a deputy made contact with 26 year old Ely resident Cameron Varney. He was later arrested for being in possession of a stolen firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER:

City – the reporting party claimed she had a protection order and the adverse party had violated it. The report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER:

City – the area was checked, but the vehicle wasn’t located.

New Bookings:

Brandon Mathewson / Trespassing / Bail $355

Ronnie Barton / Possession of a stolen firearm / Bail $10,000

Cameron Varney / Transfer of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of methamphetamine / Bail $30,000

