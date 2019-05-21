The Ely Times

The White Pine High track teams, defending 2A boys and girls state champions, qualified a large number of athletes for the state meet this Friday and Saturday at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas.

The Bobcat boys are the two-time defending state champions and the girls are the six-time defending champions.

The boys scored 247 points to win the regionals and the girls won with 380 points at the 2A South Regional at Moapa High School in Overton.

White Pine boys also swept all four spots in the high jump and pole vault.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bobcats took the first three spots in the 100m and 300m hurdles, swept the 200 meters, high jump and pole vault events, and went 1-2-3 in the 400 meters, long jump and triple jump, plus qualified in all the relay events.

The Bobcat boys who will compete at the state meet include:

Phoenix Ball, 100 meters, 200 meters, high jump and long jump; Zeke Vinson, 200 and 400 meters; Tyler Lawrence, 400, 800, high jump, long jump; Kincade Waggener, 800, 1600, 3200; Mark Porter, 3200; Nathan Nicholes 110m and 300m hurdles; Adam Theurer, 110m and 300m hurdles, high jump, pole vault; David Nicholes, 300m hurdles, high jump

Kegan Hexem, shot put and discus; Andrew Young, pole vault; Eric Pickens, pole vault; Isaac Fitzsimmons, triple jump; and the Bobcats 4×100, 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams.

On the girl’s team, qualifiers include:

Madison Rick, 100 meters, long jump, high jump; Sidney Hansen, 100, 200, 400 meters, high jump; Madison Hendrickson, 200 meters, 100m and 300m hurdles; Zoie Adams, 100 meters, 400 meters; Morgan Hendrickson, 400, high jump; Olivia Hendrix, 100m and 300m hurdles, high jump, triple jump; Odessa Stewart, 1600, 3200, high jump

Bethany Lister, 1600, 3200; Bailey Schulz, 3200; Whitney Prengel, 100m and 300m hurdles; Halle Cogley, shot put and discus; Angela Mabson, shot and discus; Zoe Beckley, discus; and all the girls relay teams.

North Regional results for White Pine:

BOYS

100 meters – Phoenix Ball, 11.58, Preston Schulz, 13.00, Taylor Humphries, 14.11, Dustin Anderson, 15.70

200 meters – Zeke Vinson, 23.11, Ball, 23.79, Isaac Fitzsimmons, 25.48

400 meters – Vinson, 50.92, Tyler Lawrence, 52.90, Fitzsimmons, 57.95, Drake Orton, 58.68

800 meters – Lawrence, 2:08.68, Kincade Waggener, 2:09.44, Andrew Young 2:30.52, Joseph Overson, 3:00.18

1600 meters – Waggener, 4:59.17, Mark Porter, 5:26.07, Overson, 6:00.31

3200 meters – Waggener, 11:15.55, Porter, 11:25.68, Overson, 13.28.95, Gabriel Cogley, 14.39.23

110m hurdles – Adam Theurer, 16.30, Nathan, 18.58, Fitzsimmons, 19.46, Matthew Van Tassell, 23.69

300m hurdles – Theurer, 44.59, Nicholes, 46.03, David Nicholes, 49.39, Van Tassell, 53.58

4×100 relay – Third place, 50.61

4×200 relay – Second place, 1:41.58

4×400 relay – First place, 3:51.70

4×800 relay – Second place, 9:33.39

Shot Put – Kegan Hexem, 38.02¾, Eric Pickens, 30-10½, Nathaniel Dolezal, 29-07½, Coy Sturgeon, 29-03

Discus – Hexem, 117-03, Dolezal, 87-09, Sturgeon, 83-08, Mckean Windous, 77-05

High Jump – Ball, 6-00, David Nicholes, 5-10, Theurer, 5-08, Lawrence, 5-06

Pole Vault – Theurer, 10-06, Luke Finicum, 9-06, Young, 9-03, Pickens, 9-03

Long Jump – Lawrence, 19-01½, Ball, 18-02½, Schulz, 15-10, Young, 15-00

Triple Jump – Fitzsimmons, 37-09, David Nicholes, 37-7¾, Orton, 36-00¾, Humphries, 31-05

GIRLS

100 meters – Madison Rick, 13.27, Sidney Hansen, 13.54, Zoie Adams, 13.55, Katrina Ray, 15.81

200 meters – Rick, 27.48, Madison Hendrickson, 27.75, Hansen, 27.82, Adams, 28.16

400 meters – Morgan Hendrickson, 1:01.55, Hansen, 1:03.62, Adams, 1:02.88, Bailey Schulz, 1:08.53

800 meters – Morgan Hendrickson, 2:36.25, Isabella Farrell, 2:44.15, Odessa Stewart, 2:49.85, Charity Parry, 3:01.99

1600 meters – Stewart, 6:09.37, Bethany Lister, 6:20.74, Parry, 6:55.33, Devin Pickens, 6:56.24

3200 meters – Stewart, 13:42.87, Lister, 14.03.08, Schulz, 15:11.15, Pickens, 16.40.26

100m hurdles – Olivia Hendrix, 17.80, Whitney Prengel, 19.02, Madison Hendrickson, 19.85, Rachel Jones, 20.53

300m hurdles – Hendrix, 50.54, Madison Hendrickson, 50.65, Prengel, 51.99, Jones, 1:00.42

4×100 relay – Second place, 39.41

4×200 relay – Second place, 2:03.63

4×400 relay – First place, 4:28.62

4×800 relay – First place, 12:21.55

Shot Put – Halle Cogley, 26-04¼, Angela Mabson, 25-01¼, Emma Louth, 23-00½, Sabre Westlund, 19-01½

Discus – Cogley, 88-06, Zoe, Beckley, 66-11, Mabson, 63-06, Louth, 61-00

High Jump – Hendrix, 5-00, Rick, 5-00, Stewart, 4-00, Farrell, 3-10

Pole Vault – Anna Watt, 7-03, Mickell Weston, 6-06, Devin Pickens, 6-00, Charity Parry, 5-06

Long Jump – Rick, 15-04, Hansen, 15-02¾, Morgan Hendrickson, 14-07½, Katrina Ray, 10-08

Triple Jump – Hendrix, 31-02, Madison Hendrickson, 28-02¼, Rachel Jones, 26-09¾