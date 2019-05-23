Karen Lee Riding age 73, devoted Mother, Grandma, Sister and friend passed away peacefully with family by her side May 20th 2019.

Born as the 5th child to Leo Vincent Tilby and Marie Frances Tilby on April 14th, 1946.

She graduated from White Pine High School in 1964. Soon after Karen married Dean Levra October 25th, 1964 and they moved to Las Vegas and had two children, Vicki Marie and Joseph Vincent (Vince) Levra. In 1973 they parted ways and Karen moved back to Ely where she met her soul mate Burt Riding at the local IGA where they were co-workers. They were married November 20th, 1974. The love the two shared was felt by all who knew them. Karen and Burt had two children together Karen “Lynn” Sorenson and Heather Michelle Riding.

Karen enjoyed camping, fishing, baking and sewing or just hanging out with friends and family. Karen’s biggest joy and devotion was to her family, her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Karen’s door was always open as she made everyone always feel like her home was their home.

She is survived by 4 children Vicki Riding, Vince Levra, Lynn Sorenson (Jason), Devon Riding, 6 Grandchildren; Loren O’Donnell (Samantha), Dillan Lewis, Gabriel Morrison, Madison Sorenson, Gage Levra, and Zachary Sorenson and one Great Grandchild; Ember O’Donnell with another Great Grandbaby due in June. Brothers; Frances Tilby (Della), George Tilby (Kathy) Sister; Joan Bell (Jimmy) and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Marie Tilby, and husband Burt. Siblings Paul Tilby, and LaRue Bennett and daughter Heather Riding.

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Ely on May 24th, 2019. Viewing at 10:00am, funeral services at 11:00am with burial at the Ely Cemetery to follow. A luncheon for close family and friends will follow graveside services.