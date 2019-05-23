Please join us to celebrate the life of David Alan Toles on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at the Ely Cemetery. Please come and share your stories and experiences about Alan with Alan’s friends and family. We hope you will join us to remember this wonderful man.”
About The Author
Related Posts
Wes Alan Radford
May 15, 2015
Luis S. Tejeras
December 28, 2017
Sharon Sankovich Fraser
March 7, 2019
Bernice Heninger Blackham
May 10, 2018
Sign Up for Email Updates
Featured Business
Business Directory
[widgets_on_pages id=”work-now”]
For more in-depth coverage of the Silver State, visit TheCompleteNevada.com