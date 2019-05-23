It is with heavy hearts that we say good-bye to our beloved father, grandpa, great grandpa, and father-in-law.

Jose was born on January 16, 1930 to Fidel and Ninfa Valdez in Mora, New Mexico.

He loved working on the family farm in Las Aguitas and attended Mora County Schools.

On January 1951, he was drafted into the US Army and served 3 years in Frankfort, Germany.

On August 1951, he married Stella Chavez. They were married for 60 years.

In 1955 he came to Ely to work for Kennecott. After many years he retired and went to work for the Copper Queen Casino, where he made many life-long friends.

Dad enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching baseball, basketball, and football. He could be seen on a daily basis playing slot machines, and visiting with anyone that passed by. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was patient and took the time to listen, give advice if needed, and create loving memories with each and every one of us. He is preceded in death by our mother, and brother Thaddeus.

He is survived by Veronica (Doug) Robison, Daniel Valdez, Tina (Dell) Drake, Carol Klockenga (Gary), and Marlene Vlahos, also, his beloved 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Our Dad’s wishes were to be cremated and have graveside services.“Good-bye Daddy”, you will always be loved, missed and never forgotten.