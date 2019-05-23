Richard (Fish) C. Chrisman passed peacefully at home on Wednesday May 15, 2019 where he was cared for by his loving family. He was born November 26, 1947 and raised in Provo Utah.

He was preceded by his parents Lorna and Roy Chrisman and brother Stephen. He came to Ely in 1973 after serving in the United States Army during Vietnam. He married Marie Garcia on May 29, 1975. He was an Assistant Chief fireman, serving in Ely for 21 years.

He is survived by his wife Marie, daughters Debi and Johnna, son-in-laws Rod and Lonney, grandaughter Amanda (Duke), grandson Anthony, great grandchildren Melanie, Allyssa, Addison and Eric and siblings Lawrence, Trudy, Shiela, Ronald and his Uncle Ken. He was an avid fisherman and was known by all who knew him as Richie, Fish or Fishman. He requested no formal services, but the family will be having a celebration of life to be held at a future date.