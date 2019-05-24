Trace Ann Deeds has been awarded the American Legion scholarship for 2018-2019, according to American Legion White Pine Post #3. Chevelle Bainbridge was awarded the Thomas W.

Miller award for knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bethany Lister was awarded the American Legion Citizenship award for WPHS.

Deeds, age 18, is the daughter of Terrance and Regina Deeds of Ely. She will receive a $500 award from the American Legion Post. This is the 16th year this scholarship has been awarded

to a graduating Senior at White Pine High School.

Chevelle Bainbridge was given the Thomas W. Miller award. The award is named after a Nevadan who was one of the founding members of the American Legion in 1919 and is given for knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and current events.

The Thomas W. Miller award has been given by the American Legion for over 30 years to graduating White Pine High School Seniors.

Bethany Lister was given the Legion Citizenship Award by White Pine Post #3.

The Senior Citizenship award has been given by the American Legion for over 30 years to White Pine High School Seniors and is selected by the WPHS faculty. Deeds, Bainbridge and Lister will graduate with the Class of 2019 at White Pine High School.