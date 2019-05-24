Submitted by Minnis Alderman

Mentioned previously – with “easier” repairs being accomplished on the Centennial Fine Arts Center and the donations of piano, chairs, reduced cost of organ, various and assorted kinds of activities for additional use of the Center began to happen. Great Basin Little Theatre, Copper Pallet, Creative Crafters, Steptoe Valley Stompers, Instrumental Majors and Minors, Sagebrush Literary Guild, instruction in tap and modern dance, NUTCRACKER by BYU Dance Theater, state conventions, a national convention and concerts, quilt shows, weddings, temporary church services, Bible study groups, recitals/insruction (vocal, insertmental, dance, speech), etc.

The first White Pine Community Choir performance in the Center was on December 20, 1992, presenting its annual Christmas production. The Choir usually did two performances a year; one at Christmas and the other at Easter. Now with its own Center, the Choir began two or three additional performances a year in honor of our country, our city, our veterans, and just miscellaneous performances of Broadway music.

With the 1990s came wonderful events and honors – especially 1993, 1998, 1999.