Special to The Ely Times

Amanda Hilton, local manager for KGHM-Robinson Mining Co., will be recognized on May 23 by the Nevada Mining Association during the 28th annual Salute to Women of Achievement luncheon in Reno.

The event celebrates passionate and successful women doing great work across northern Nevada. The Nevada Mining Association is honoring Hilton for her leadership and dedication to Nevada mining communities.

Hilton, a fourth-generation Nevada native, is the general manager of the KGHM-Robinson Mine in Ely. She grew up in Reno and Ely, graduating from White Pine High School. She earned a BS in Accounting from the University of Utah, an MBA from the University of Wisconsin, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

During her 15-years with Robinson Nevada Mining Co., she has been an accountant, tax manager, administration manager, maintenance manager and was appointed general manager of the operation in September 2017.

Hilton is on the Magic Carpet Preschool Board of Directors, Nevada Mining Association Board of Directors, University of Nevada, Reno Mackay School Executive Advisory Board and is a proud supporter of the Boys and Girls Club and Ely Renaissance Society. Hilton and her husband, Bruce, have two young children and love to enjoy the outdoor beauty that White Pine County offers.

The Salute to Women of Achievement Luncheon is hosted by the Nevada Women’s Fund and provides organizations throughout northern Nevada an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the women accomplishing great things in their workplaces and their communities.

Proceeds from the luncheon fund scholarships for Nevada women at all levels of post-secondary education. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded over $7.7 million in scholarships to Nevada women.

Jan Morrison, an economic development officer for the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, was another woman who is being recognized for her work in mining communities.

The President of the Nevada Mining Association, Dana Bennett, is Chair of this year’s luncheon. Named president of the NvMA in 2014, Bennett is the first woman to serve in the position in the Association’s 106-year history.

“It is an honor to chair the Salute to Women of Achievement luncheon this year,” said Bennett. “This year’s theme of Lift You Up is so appropriate given the inspiring story of our keynote speaker as well as our honorees. Amanda and Jan are inspirations to Nevada miners, both now and in the future.”