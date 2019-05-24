Tamara Griffin and Yahir Solis have been named Junior Students of the Month for May, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Griffin, age 14, is the daughter of Maria Blanco of Ely. Solis, age 14, is the son of Otelia Santiago of Ely. Both are 8th graders at White Pine Middle School.

The Junior Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Junior Students of the Month.

Griffin has been active in choir, leadership and soccer. Her hobbies are reading, singing and drawing.

Solis has been active in basketball. His hobbies are writing stories, playing video games, riding scooters, making paper boats and listening to music.