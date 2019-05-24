By Cozette Eldridge, Field Representative

Osteoporosis is a disease of the bone; the term means porous bones. People with osteoporosis lose too much bone mass, make too little new bone tissue, or both. Losing bone density is a normal part of aging. We reach peak bone mass between ages 25 and 30, then slowly begin to start losing bone mass by age 40. For women, reduced levels of estrogen after menopause accelerate bone density loss.

Gender, ethnicity, and body size can raise your risk of getting the disease. While there are certain things you can do, like quitting smoking and getting enough calcium and vitamin D, there are also some uncontrollable risk factors. These factors include: being female, being over age 50, having low body weight, or having a family history of osteoporosis.

Men have a 10 year head start over women in terms of their bone health. Men have greater bone density going into middle age and their rate of bone density loss is generally more gradual. But once men develop osteoporosis, they are more likely than women to experience a fracture. The most common osteoporosis fractures occur in the spine. Everyone should schedule a bone density screening by age 65. To prevent fractures take the steps to prevent falls. If you’re unstable on your feet, use assistive devices, such as a cane or walker. Wear rubber-soled shoes, install grab bars and handrails in the bathroom and stairways.

Getting regular exercise, especially weight-bearing activities, helps strengthen core muscles and improve your body mechanics to help prevent falls.

Calcium and vitamin D are key for bone health. Adults need 1,000 to 1,200 milligrams of calcium daily for healthy bones. You also need vitamin D to help your body absorb calcium. The recommended dose if 1,000 mg. daily, though you may need more in the winter if there is little sunlight.

There are two types of osteoporosis medications: antiresorptive medication, which slow bone loss and anabolic medication that increases the rate of bone formation. It’s important to work with your doctor to devise a treatment plan that works for you.

SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

MAY 27 – MAY 31

MON. CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY

TUES. Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

WED. Chicken Tenders, Potato Wedges, Green & Carrot Raisin Salads, Banana

THURS. Lasagna, Spinach, Garlic Bread, Fresh Orange

FRI. Baked Pollack, Coleslaw/Carrots, Mac & Cheese, Fruit, Birthday Cake