Submitted photo

The WPHS Singers invite you to their Spring Concert at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 29 at 7:00 pm. The musicians will perform diverse repertoire, including the Ola Gjeilo version of the ancient Ubi Caritas text, a Kenyan text Bonse Aba, an intimidating piece from the famous Macbeth witch scene, and more.

The choir recently performed at the Northeast Nevada Choral Festival, earning a superior mark and garnering valuable feedback from adjudicators.

In addition to the choir, student soloists will share individual music presentations.

Admission is free!