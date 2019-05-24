One Idaho man was arrested, and another turned himself in to the authorities after the Elko County District Attorney’s Office filed 27 combined charges stemming from an investigation into the illegal killing of two mature mule deer bucks near Jackpot in the northeast corner of Nevada.

The case began after concerned sportsmen witnessed the alleged violations and called the Operation Game Thief (OGT) hotline. Nevada Game Wardens conducted a lengthy investigation with assistance from Idaho Fish and Game Conservation officers and provided the case to the Elko County District Attorney. Arrest warrants were issued for the two men with Wade Asher of Burley, ID, arrested on the felony warrant on May 2, 2019 in Burley. Blake Asher who resides in Boise, ID, turned himself in by contacting a lawyer the following day.

“This is a perfect example of how the public can play a crucial part in protecting Nevada’s wildlife,” said Tyler Turnipseed, Chief Game Warden for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. “This is a big state and while our game wardens do an excellent job covering extensive areas, we still need the public’s help to more effectively protect Nevada’s wildlife.”

The two brothers are charged with multiple wildlife violations including felony charges of unlawful killing of a big game animal. They are scheduled to be arraigned July 3

Individuals charged with crimes are not convicted until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. To report wildlife crime, sportsmen and members of the public can call the OGT hotline at (800) 992-3030. To learn more about game wardens and wildlife in Nevada visit NDOW at www.ndow.org.

