Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for May 14- May 20. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

MAY 14

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – contact was made with the two subjects, brothers, who were arguing. Both were advised to keep the noise down.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the manager of a local business requested a man be trespassed because he was causing problems with the employees. The man was located and advised not to return.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: A vehicle was stopped for speeding and the deputy spoke to the driver, identified as 31 year old Shamero Terry, of Washington. Terry was later arrested for driving with a revoked license.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City – the reporting party complained about issues involving custody issues with her ex-husband. A report was issued.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party discovered someone had struck his vehicle while is was parked in a parking lot. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Thomas Hays / Serving time for previous arrest. John Blanton / Warrant / Bail $570 / Arrested by NHP. Shamero Terry / Speeding, driving revoked, and expired plates / Bail $700. Cristina Lerch / Serving time for previous arrest

MAY 15

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: City – Richard Chrisman passed away at his residence due to natural causes.

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and were only arguing.

New Bookings: Jenna Stevens / Serving time for previous arrest. Yolanda Fuson / Speeding, DUI, and license required / Bail $1,485 / Arrested by NHP

MAY 16

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and was issued a citation.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Jason Roy Dingess, age 37. Of Ely, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 37 year old Dolores Soto, of Utah was driving and stopped for speeding. During the stop, Soto provided false information to the deputy. It was also discovered she was an ex-felon and she also found to be in possession of a stun device. She was later arrested.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and claimed to be okay.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 29 year old Ely resident Charles Patrick White was arrested for violating his probation.

New Bookings: Jason Dingess / Warrant / Bail $565. Dolores Soto / Possession of a stun device by an ex-felon, furnishing false information, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding / Bail $15,000. Charles White / Probation violation / No bail

MAY 17

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party discovered his parked vehicle had been struck by an unknown vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone attempted to steal a piece of equipment from their property. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 62 year old Ely resident Steven Terry Earl was arrested for failing to change his address as a sex offender.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party believed they had just witnessed a drug deal. The information was passed on to the drug task force.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the juveniles were advised to leave the private property and they complied.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the subjects were contacted and agreed to turn the music down.

New Bookings: Steven Terry Earl / Sex offender failure to change address / Bail $10,000 Bobbi Mathewson / Serving time for previous arrest

MAY 18

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the subjects were contacted and were advised to be quiet.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: The homeowner was contacted and advised to clean up their property.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The juveniles were contacted and advised not to create a disturbance.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party complained about a neighbor’s music playing too loud. He signed a citizen’s complaint for disturbing the peace, which was served to the neighbor.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed to be having issues with her juvenile daughter. They resolved their difference for the night.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the suspect was contacted and turned the music down.

New Bookings: None

MAY 19

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The parties were contacted and claimed they were only arguing.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was transported to the hospital.

REPORT OF INJURY TO PROPERTY: The reporting party claimed property at her workplace had been damaged. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be okay.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The subject was contacted and advised he was trespassed from the reporting party’s property.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Raul Gomez-Sandoval, of Ely, backed into a parked vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN AUNATTENDED DEATH: A male subject passed away at his residence due to natural causes. Next of kin notification is pending.

New Bookings: None.

MAY 20

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were contacted and were okay.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 24 year old Austin Anderson, of Oregon, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

REPORT OF THREATS: The subject was contacted and later transported to the hospital for evaluation.

New Bookings: Austin Anderson / Speeding and license required / Bail $550