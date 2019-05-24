The Ely Times

The White Pine High track teams, defending 2A boys and girls state champions, did exactly that last weekend at the state meet in Las Vegas.

The boys scored 117.5 points to win their third straight title, while the Ladycats scored 206 points to easily outdistance North Tahoe and earn their seventh consecutive state championship.

The Bobcat boys had one gold medal winner, Adam Theurer in the 110m hurdles and two silver medals, Zeke Vinson in the 400 meters and Theurer in the pole vault.

For the girls, Madison Rick ended her career with taking the gold medal in the 100 and 200 meters, a silver in the long jump and bronze in the high jump.

Other girls who won gold medals included Halle Cogley in the discus, Anna Watt in the pole vault and the 4×400 relay team of Zoie Adams, Bailey Schulz, Anna Watt and Morgan Hendrickson.

BOYS

100 meters – Phoenix Ball, fifth place, 11.51

200 meters – Zeke Vinson, third place, 22.71, Ball, fifth place, 23.39

400 meters – Vinson, second place, 51.04, Tyler Lawrence, fifth place, 52.19

800 meters – Lawrence, sixth place, 2; 06.50, Kincade Waggener, eighth place, 2:23.0

1600 meters – Waggener, eighth place, 5:02.84

3200 meters – Waggener, sixth place, 11:01.93, Mark Porter, eighth place, 11:28.27

110m hurdles – Adam Theurer, first place, 15.98, Nathan Nicholes, eighth place, 18.54

300m hurdles – Theurer, third place, 41.38, Nathan Nicholes, fifth place, 45.31, David Nicholes, eighth place, 48.74

4×100 relay – Seventh place, 49.78

4×200 relay – Third place, 1:37.75

4×400 relay – Fifth place, 3:44.61

4×800 relay – Sixth place, 9:28.44

Shot Put – Kegan Hexem, seventh place, 35-11¾

Discus – Hexem, sixth place, 118-06

High Jump – Theurer, third place, 6-00, Ball, fourth place, 5-10, Lawrence, sixth place, 5-10, David Nicholes, eighth place, 5-08

Pole Vault – Theurer, second place, 10-09, Luke Finicum, fourth place, 10-03, Eric Pickens, fifth place, 9-09

Long Jump – Lawrence, fifth place, 19-02½, Ball, sixth place, 19-00¾

Triple Jump – Isaac Fitzsimmons, seventh place, 37-09½

GIRLS

100 meters – Madison Rick, first place, 13.04, Sidney Hansen, third place, 13.22, Zoie Adams, sixth place, 13.42

200 meters – Rick, first place, 27.42, Madison Hendrickson, second place, 27.45, Hansen, fifth place, 27.67, Adams, seventh place, 28.00

400 meters – Morgan Hendrickson, second place, 1:02.28, Adams, third place, 1:02.88, Hansen, fifth place, 1:03.94

800 meters – Morgan Hendrickson, third place, 2:32.04

1600 meters – Odessa Stewart, sixth place, 6:09.41, Bethany Lister, eighth place, 6:17.07

3200 meters – Lister, third place, 13:28.81, Stewart, fifth place, 13:28.85, Bailey Schulz, seventh place, 14:15.12

100m hurdles – Stewart, fifth place, 17.72, Whitney Prengel, sixth place 19.72, Madison Hendrickson, seventh place, 20.37, Rachel Jones, eighth place, 20.70

300m hurdles – Madison Hendrickson, third place, 49.89, Olivia Hendrix, fourth place, 50.50, Prengel, seventh place, 53.75

4×100 relay – Sixth place, 58.38

4×200 relay – Fourth place, 1:58.49

4×400 relay – First place, 4:25.48

4×800 relay – Second place, 11:05.05

Shot Put – Halle Cogley, sixth place, 24-11¼, Angela Mabson, 24-10¾

Discus – Cogley, first place, 99-01, Zoe Beckley, seventh place, 71-08, Mabson, eighth place, 70-06

High Jump – Rick, third place, 4-08, Hendrix, fifth place, 4-08, Stewart, seventh place, 4-00

Pole Vault – Anna Watt, first place, 8-03, Mickell Weston, sixth place-6-00, Devin Pickens, seventh place, 6-00, Charity Parry, eighth place, 5-06

Long Jump – Rick, second place, 15-08¼, Hansen, fifth place, 15-06½, Morgan Hendrickson, seventh place, 13-10

Triple Jump – Hendrix, third place, 31-00, Madison Hendrickson, fifth place, 28-09½, Rachel Jones, seventh place, 26-00¾