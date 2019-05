A Celebration of Life will be held in remembrance of Richard (Fish) Chrisman. An honor guard will begin the ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at the VFW Hall. This will be followed by a BBQ and pot luck.

The Fire Department will also honor Fish with a last call. The family would like to send a huge THANK YOU to all those who helped and visited Fish during this painful time. He truly enjoyed living in Ely and was very happy spending time with friends and loved ones. He will be missed.