Papa, you will be in our hearts and our prayers and you’ll truly be missed. You were our sunshine and our laughter and you brought love to all of us and your grand kids; Jasmine, Sabrina, Hanna, Michael Austin, Richard Jr., Anna, Erica, Steven, Dylan, Alyza, Valarie, Amando, Jose, Angel, Priscilla, Robert, Emily, Daniel, Sofia and all his kids, Robert, Richard, Michael, Bryan and Michael and his daughter, Cathy, all your brothers, David, Kenny. Melvin, your sister, Carol Mary and beloved sister Susie. You will be missed by all your nieces and nephews and all the great-grandkids.

No services are planned at his request