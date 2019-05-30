Services for Walter Cripps will be held June 12 at the Lund Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 10:30, followed by internment in the Preston Town Cemetery.  The Lund Ward Relief Society will be hosting a luncheon immediately thereafter at the Lund Ward.   

