Services for Walter Cripps will be held June 12 at the Lund Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 10:30, followed by internment in the Preston Town Cemetery. The Lund Ward Relief Society will be hosting a luncheon immediately thereafter at the Lund Ward.
About The Author
Related Posts
Charles L. Rigney
February 4, 2016
DARREN GENE MARSH
April 18, 2014
Peggy Ann Gregersen
January 17, 2014
Ralph Gubler
July 12, 2013
Sign Up for Email Updates
Featured Business
Business Directory
[widgets_on_pages id=”work-now”]
For more in-depth coverage of the Silver State, visit TheCompleteNevada.com