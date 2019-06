An Open House for Ely UMC Pastor Suzanne Calhoun and her family will be held Saturday, June 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Church at 1100 S. Pioche Highway, Ely.

The event welcomes everyone in the community who’s worked with Suzanne in her many ministries to say farewell, as she prepares to leave for her next assignment at Sierra Pines Church in Grass Valley, California.

There will be a short program at 3 p.m. Cards may be mailed to 1360 S. 20TH W., Ely, NV 89301 ATTN: Calhoun.