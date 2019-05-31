The Ely Times

American flags, crosses and bright flowers decorated the Ely cemetery this weekend. Flags were placed on Friday by volunteers with the VFW and American Legion.

Neighbors, family members and even several who traveled across the miles to come and lay flowers at gravesites filled the cemetary all weekend long.

Several took a moment to say a few words. Several people could be found kneeling at a grave while placing flowers and others were seen visiting with others as they laid crosses, flowers and favorite memoirs of the person who had been laid to rest.

Originated in the years of the Civil War and later became a federal holiday in 1971 to honor the deceased. Soldiers would decorate graves of their fallen comrades with flowers, flags and wreaths.