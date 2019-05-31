Submitted photo

As part of McGill Elementary’s patriotic program, Ely Lions Club member, Bob Marcum, presented American flags to each of the school’s second grade students. Bob Marcum, age 98, is a veteran airman who served in World War II, who was shot down over the former Yugoslavia in 1944. He and his ten man crew parachuted to the ground and walked 300 miles in 10 days through enemy occupied territory to reunite with allied forces. The Ely Lions present flags each year to various second grade classes. If you would like the Lions to present flags to your class, please contact any Ely Lions member.