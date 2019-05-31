Caysen Connell has been awarded to Charles D. Gallagher Memorial Scholarship, Deborah Partey the Sophia Bano Bartsas Memorial Scholarship, McKenzie Shady the Peter Bartsas Memorial Scholarship and Kendyl Connell the John P. Bartsas Memorial Scholarship, according to Elko Lodge #15, F&A.M.

Each of these winners graduated with the Class of 2019 at White Pine High School. Connell will receive a $1,000 award from the Charles D. Gallagher Memorial Scholarship. This award was begun in 1979 as a bequest in the will of the late State Senator Charles D. Gallagher and is given for the benefit of a deserving young man in White Pine County. Over $42,500 has been awarded since the scholarship’s inception.

Partey will receive a $2,000 award from the Masonic Lodge in the name of Sophia Bano Bartsas.

This award was begun in May of 2004 and is given to a deserving young man or woman attending the University of Nevada at Reno or Las Vegas or a Nevada Community college. Over $19,000 has

been awarded since the scholarship’s inception.

Shady will receive a $2,000 award from the Masonic Lodge in the name of Peter J. Bartsas. This award was begun in July of 1980 and is given to a deserving young man or woman attending the University of Nevada at Reno or Las Vegas or a Nevada Community college. Over $42,000 has been awarded since the scholarship’s inception.

Connell will receive a $2,000 award from the Masonic Lodge in the name of John P. Bartsas. This award was begun in July of 1980 and is given to a deserving young man or woman attending the University of Nevada at Reno or Las Vegas or a Nevada Community college. Over $42,000 has been awarded since the scholarship’s inception.

The three Bartsas scholarships are funded by the estate of the late Mary Bartsas of Las

Vegas, NV. These scholarships are administered and awarded by the scholarship committee

of Elko Lodge #15, F&A.M.