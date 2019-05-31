Spring may not yet have arrived in Ely, but the White Pine Public Museum has been a buzzing hive of activity lately preparing for upcoming events.

New faces are now gracing the Museum Board. Janet Van Camp is the Chairwoman, Samantha Stroud Vice Chairwoman, Barbara Jirak Treasurer and Minnis Alderman will be serving as the Secretary.

If you haven’t stopped by the Museum lately, please “buzz” on in to see new displays, artifacts, and the ever expanding Gift Shop which offers items unique to Ely and the surrounding area.

In addition, preparations are underway for the annual “Beer and Bacon Tasting” fundraising event which will be held on June 22 from 4:00-7:00. Early tickets may be purchased from the Museum Office for $25 .

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $30 on the day of the event. Join us for craft beers, savory bacon hors d’oevres as well as lemonade and other drinks.

There will be Art for Sale in addition to a Silent Auction. Proceeds will go towards refurbishing our Train Caboose! And if you’re in the mood for historical dress, 1920’s costumes are encouraged. This is guaranteed to be a fun event with a very worthwhile community cause.

Mark your calendars and plan to attend with friends, neighbors and coworkers. For more information, please call 289-4710.