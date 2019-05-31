By Sheriff Scott Henriod WPCSO

This week’s Sheriff’s Corner I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate Deputy Paul Bath and Deputy George Head on their accomplishment of graduating from the Nevada Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Both Deputies graduated from the academy May 22, 2019. Upon completion of this academy it certifies them as a law enforcement officers for the State of Nevada. The graduation ceremony was held in Carson City, NV at the POST facility.

Deputy Bath and Deputy Head went through seventeen weeks of training at the POST Academy. The training consisted of physical fitness, emergency vehicle operations, law and legal issues, firearms training, patrol operations and procedures, defensive tactics, constitutional law and amendments and numerous others training courses. Both Deputies earned high remarks from their training supervisors. Both Deputy Bath and Deputy Head will be assigned to work as Patrol Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office once again congratulates both of them on their accomplishments and look forward to having them represent White Pine County.