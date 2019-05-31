By Cozette Eldridge, Field Representative

I read a column not long ago titled, “When did we get old?” Wow, that certainly got my attention. But it put me in a different frame of mind than I thought I was going towards. Yes, I do qualify as “old.” I have hit that stage when most of the professional people I deal with are younger that my kids, and AARP just will NOT leave me alone with their incessant mailings. But you know what? Perhaps it is simply senility setting in, but I, for one, am actually enjoying this “advanced age of me.” An example is that the older I get, the more I can get away with saying what is on my mind, and people find it amusing or cute. I can tell someone they look fantastic and I can hug everyone upon arrival and no one thinks I’m a pouncing cougar. I can get away with wearing, or not wearing outrageous things and people find it either admirable that I wear what pleases me or funny that I want to “try to keep up with the fashion trends at my age.” I get to take advantage of all the senior discounts. My kids say, with a smile, “Oh, that’s just Mom.” when something pops into my head and out of my mouth. I suppose what I am trying to say is that I am finding that in my “old” age, people are somehow discovering a much better me than really might be. But you know what? The real, devious me, is not about to clue anyone in to the fact that inside, I am still the same kid with big feet, a loud mouth that always said the wrong thing, and even then, wearing outrageous clothes. Yes, I am having a ball being “Suddenly Senior” and it is my sincere hope that the rest of you are too!

A presentation regarding the Downwinders program will be at the Senior Center Tues. June 4th at 5:30 pm

An NDOT representative will be at the Senior Center Wed. June 12th at 11:45 am to discuss issues regarding ADA compliance around town.

The Ely EMT/Fire Dept. will have a blood pressure clinic at the Senior Center Wed. June 12th, at 11 am to 12 pm.

SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

JUNE 3 – JUNE 7

MON. Tomato Basil Soup, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, 3 Bean Salad, Peaches

TUES. Pork Chops, Baked Potato, Mushroom Gravy, Carrots, Salad, Fruit

WED. Ham, Black Eyed Pea/Rice, Broccoli/Cauliflower, Roll, Fruit

THURS. Hot Turkey Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Vegetables, Fruit

FRI. Fish Sticks, Coleslaw, Potato Wedges, Carrots, Fruit, Dessert