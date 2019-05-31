Congratulations Poolee Braun on becoming part of the United States Marine Corps delayed entry program. You’ve stood up and swore to protect our Nation from all enemies. Welcome to the brotherhood. Semper Fi. Jacob Braun is a current senior at White Pine High School, and has chosen to serve in the Marines alongside his older brother. 

