The CACHE program received a very generous donation during from a recent biker convention here in Ely.

The P.O.B.O.B. motorcycle club was in town recently celebrating their annual National Run. This years’ event was hosted by the Hotel Nevada. P.O.B.O.B.’s motorcycle club is a long time established, and well respected club within the motorcycle community dating back to 1945.

Although P.O.B.O.B. has been known for their hard ridding, fun loving perception, they also have a strong commitment to supporting local charities.

This year P.O.B.O.B. teamed up with the Community Against Childhood Hunger (CACH) program here in Ely. Through member donations they were able to present April Bath, from the CACH program with a check for $1,100.00 Rocco, the representative for the P.O.B.O.B. stated, “we are proud that we are able to be a part in helping the local kids. We will return next year to continue partnering with the CACH folks.”