The Nevada Department of Education, through the Office of Early Learning and Development have implemented the Nevada Star Quality Initiative, Nevada Silver State Stars, the state’s Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS).

After two years of participating in trainings, coaching and evaluations, the David E. Norman Pre-K Program recently received a 4-Star rating from QRIS. QRIS is a method to assess, improve, and communicate the level of quality in early childhood programs.

The Silver State Stars assigns a rating, from 1 to 5 stars. A 4-Star rating is “Quality Plus;” which means the program is exceeding high quality standards.

Jenny Ahlvers teaches the DEN Pre-K program; her classroom teaching assistant is Kim Bilbao. If you are interested in registering your child for DEN’s Pre-K program for the 2019-20 school year, please come to the DEN office to request more information or pick up an application.