Kason Leon Ernest and Madison Lynn Sorenson have been named Junior Students of the Year for 2018-2019, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Ernest, age 13, is the son of Kelly and Kristina Ernest of Ely. Sorenson, age 13, is the daughter of Jason and Lynn Sorenson of Ely. Both Ernest and Sorenson graduated with the Class of 2019 at White Pine Middle School.

The Student of the Year program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to the two outstanding students selected from the Junior Students of the Month for 2018-2019. Junior Students of the Year are selected by the youth activities committee in the sponsoring lodge and are suitably honored at promotion ceremonies.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Junior Students of the Year.

Ernest has been active with the football, basketball, track and golf travel teams at WPMS. He is a member of the Leadership class and the Student Council, a Sacred Heart Church Altar server and an alliance member with Great Basin Trails. Ernest

also plays basketball with the Junior Jazz league. His hobbies are basketball, golf, mountain biking, cross country skiing, hiking, fishing, video games, space facts, football, snowboarding and kayaking.

Sorenson has been active as a basketball point guard in 6th and 7th grade, midfielder in soccer and track and field in middle and distance events. She also plays first base in softball and is the WPMS Student Council President and leadership team member. She is a member of the Nevada All State Middle School Band for 2017-2018 and was an Elks Hoop Shoot Champion with second place at the district in 2017-2018. Her hobbies are playing sports, baking, camping, hunting, fishing, volunteering with community events and spending time with friends and family.