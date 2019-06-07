Submitted photo

The fair books with all the rules and regulations for entering items in the White Pine County Fair is now available. Rebecca Murphree is this years cover artist and is the first to receive her book so she can start making plans of what to enter in the fair. Not only do you get a ribbon but you are awarded a cash prize for each entry in the fair. Fair books can be picked up at the White Pine County Library, the Chamber of Commerce, Whipples in Lund, and Bradley’s in McGill. For more information call Murlynn Ingle 775-293-1294 or Karla Mckenzie-Dolezal 775-296-1228.