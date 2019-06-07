MESQUITE, Nev. – Federal grant money is available to Nevada small businesses to help open the door to the global marketplace, but many business owners never apply for these free federal dollars. The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) will hold an informational seminar next week to illustrate the benefits of the state’s exporting resources.

Small business owners and leaders are encouraged to attend the informational meeting about the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant on Thursday, June 6, at 9:30 a.m. in the Council Chambers at Mesquite City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd., hosted by GOED, the City of Mesquite and the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce. So far this year only 13 small Nevada businesses have taken advantage of the grant and there is still federal money available in this program.

“There are many great state programs designed to help small businesses, especially the STEP grant which provides businesses with money as a way to help start exporting their goods or expand their export market,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “I would encourage all business owners to attend this meeting to learn more about how the STEP grant can help their businesses thrive.”

GOED approves applications for the funding through the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) STEP grant. Businesses can get awards of up to $5,000 to assist with pre-approved export expenses such as foreign market sales trips, trade show activities, international marketing materials, export trade show exhibits, overseas interpreters and training workshops.

“Small businesses fuel Nevada’s economy and expanding into foreign markets will put them on a path to grow their businesses,” said GOED Interim Executive Director Kris Sanchez. “If a business is considering expanding into global trade, they should apply for a STEP grant. We hope that this meeting will encourage more Nevada small business owners to apply for the grant money.”

Many times, the only way for Nevada businesses to connect with buyers all over the world is to attend trade shows in foreign markets. The STEP grant can help defray the cost of business owners attending trade shows and creating global market promotional materials for their businesses.

For more information about the Nevada GOED’s STEP grants or to apply, visit diversifynevada.com. The STEP program is funded in part through a grant with the SBA.

About the Governor’s Office of Economic Development

Created during the 2011 session of the Nevada Legislature, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development is the result of a collaborative effort between the Nevada Legislature and the Governor’s Office to restructure economic development in the state. GOED’s role is to promote a robust, diversified and prosperous economy in Nevada, to stimulate business expansion and retention, encourage entrepreneurial enterprise, attract new businesses and facilitate community development. More information on the Governor’s Office of Economic Development can be viewed at diversifynevada.com.