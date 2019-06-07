Sparks, NV. – An interagency Fire Prevention Team is traveling across Nevada from May 8 to May 24. The Team’s purpose is to promote a coordinated state-wide approach for fire prevention messaging.

The fire prevention campaign will help inform the public about the risk of human-caused wildfires. “Fires do not adhere to agency boundaries,” said Jennifer Diamond, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Fire Prevention Officer. “That is why it is so important for state and federal agencies to present a united front, so the public gets one consistent fire prevention message regardless of where it comes from.”Diamond noted that the interagency team is made up of employees from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Nevada Bureau of Land Management, and Nevada Division of Forestry. The prevention team will travel throughout Nevada over the two week period. They are starting in Las Vegas and will work their way to up to Reno, Nevada.

During the trip, team members will deliver fire prevention materials to communities and on public lands. Additionally, the team is working to distribute fire prevention information and materials through a variety of channels including, news outlets, web, and social media. The team is focused on specific human activities that cause wildfires and ways to mitigate them. For more information on fire prevention in Nevada visit https://www.nevadafireinfo.org/prevention/ Interagency Fire Prevention