City of Ely personnel and volunteers worked until after midnight Tuesday night to hand count each vote in the city council election.

The polls closed at 7 p.m., and the counting began. Candidates and their family members looked on, some keeping track of each vote while they were read out loud.

The number of registered voters in the City of Ely is 2,469. From that number, 764 voters came out and cast their vote for the election. Of those numbers, 177 of them were mail in absentee voters.

Jim Alworth, who won Seat 4, explained how he would like to see the city of Ely prosper and work on building the trust once again with the citizens of Ely.

Alworth said, “I appreciate every one who had confidence in me, and voted for me. I hope to see some changes in the city management, and I hope I can be half the councilman Shane Bybee was.”

Nathan Robertson held a victorious win for the mayor’s seat, over candidate Ed Spear.

“I’m very appreciative of all the support during this election and I look forward to the future of Ely with all great things happening in the city.”

Carson – it’s truly humbling to be voted back in by that many votes.

I hope that’s an indicator of voter confidence of what I did or didn’t do the last four year. And I’m very excited to be part of this new council, and I think we are going to accomplish great things.

The election results were as follows:

City Council Seat 4—Jim Alworth, Jim, 397; Michelle Beecher,362.

Mayor—Nathan Robertson, 527; Ed Spear, 235

City Council Seat 2—Kurt Carson, 512; George Chachas, 245

