PRESS RELEASE – On June 5, 2019 the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic battery that had taken place at a local motel in Ely, NV. When officers arrived on scene they located the victim inside one of the motel rooms unresponsive. Life saving measures were performed by the deputies on scene and an ambulance was requested. Deputies were able to revive the victim and she transported to the hospital by ambulance. During the deputies investigation it was determined that the victim had been held against her will inside the motel room and that she had been battered and strangled. The suspect in the case had fled the scene. The suspect was identified as Michael T. Whitehat age 23 of AZ. An arrest warrant out of Ely Justice Court has been issued for his arrest. The arrest warrant is for one count of kidnapping in the first degree, causing substantial bodily harm, one count of kidnapping in the second degree and attempted murder. Anyone who has seen Whitehead is encourage to contact the Sheriff’s Office.