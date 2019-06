Come join the VFW and American Legion for some fun and relaxation at the VFW Post on June 15.

The Post will be open from 12:00 PM until whenever and roasted pig, shishcabobs and salads will be served.

Adults are $15.00 each and children under 12 are $7.00 each.

This Luau party is sponsored by the American Legion White Pine Post #3 and VFW Post #3547.

Come on out and join us for a luau!