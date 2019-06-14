“White Pine County-150 Years of Progress” is the 2019 4th of July Parade theme. Can you think of an idea to build a float around? 150 years of ideas await you. Let us celebrate our progress and commitment to our rural town this 4th of July. We look forward to some interesting float entries, highlighting our progress over the past 150 years. Our Grand Marshall will be announced later. They are well known. Watch for the announcement.

The 4th of July Parade will start at 11 a.m. from Broadbent Park and conclude at the Veterans Memorial Park (County Park). The club encourages pre-registration for the parade by calling 289-2111. Please leave a message with your name, phone number and what kind of entry you are registering. Please speak slowly and clearly so we can call you if needed. Preregistering eliminates long lines and short tempers on the morning of the 4th. Immediately following the Parade both the Veterans Memorial Park (County Park) and Broadbent Park will be bustling with families and friends celebrating this special holiday.

Spend the day with family and friends then bring your lawn chairs, blankets, family and friends and join us on the lawn of the White Pine County Golf Course for one fantastic display as we light up the sky. The annual fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. on the 4th.

We strongly encourage NO PARKING on Aultman during the parade for the safety of our children. Children don’t look as they run out to grab that candy being thrown.

When you see a veteran please thank them for their service. Without their commitment we would not be able to enjoy the freedoms we do.