A Universe of stories is the theme for the White Pine County Library Summer Reading Program that will start Monday, June 17, 2019.

As summer reading heats up, the children’s librarian, Hilary Peck, is excited to blast off by sharing many new books such as: Aliens Love Under Pants, How to Catch a Star, Hey-Ho to Mars We’ll go, and many other fun titles. Each group will enjoy Space themed activities all summer. The kids will get paid to read. This year the children will receive a space coin for every 15 minutes they read, they will have the opportunity to shop or save up the coins to spend on “out-of-this-world” prizes at the library’s Galaxy Mart. Children will earn tickets each week by attending a story hour program, for the Grant Prize drawing the week of August 12-15, 2019. This year the Summer Reading Program is being sponsored by KGHM Robison Never Mine. The Summer Reading schedule is as follows:

—Monday 10:00 a.m. 2-3 yr. olds (toddlers*), Monday 1:00 p.m. 5-6 yr. olds (K & 1st)

—Tuesday 10:00 a.m. 3-4 yr. olds (Pre-K*), —Tuesday 1:00 p.m. 7-8 yr. olds (2nd & 3rd)

—Thursday 3:45 p.m. 9-10 yr olds (4th & 5th),

*Parent attends with child.

Starting June 11, 2019 the 11 and Up Club will kick off summer with exciting projects such as: painting, BBQ’ing, game days, and Legos every 2nd & 4th Tuesdays from 3:45 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. 11 and Up kids will earn tickets each week by attending the program, for the Grand Prize drawing August 20, 2019. We will have reading logs this year and the top reader will earn a prize.

All programs are free. Other exciting events happening at the library this summer are: July 1st: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Standford Spokes (MS & HS students) sign-up at the library. July 13th: 5:00 p.m. at Sculpture Park, Marionette Puppet Show. July 12th: 6:00 p.m. Hawk Watch. July 25th: 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. MIT Spokes workshop (MS & HS students) sign-up at library. August 3rd: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Summer Book Sale.